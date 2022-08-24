(Good Things Utah) There are countless decisions to be made when constructing a dream space. For over 20 years, Fieldstone Homes have been in the business of making these dreams a reality for homeowners across the state. With communities sprinkled across the Wasatch Front, the award-winning builder has something out there for every taste. When a buyer chooses Fieldstone, a world of design possibilities opens up.

Designing a space can be one of the most phases in the entire building experience. Fieldstone makes designing easy with its newly-renovated Design Studio in Draper. Working hand-in-hand with its professional design team, many buyers have the option to customize their homes exactly how they envision them.

The new Design Studio space is welcoming with open space, natural light, and a comforting tone of organic colors. Its layout is complete with a fresh new closing room, inviting seating area, island countertops, and modern lighting fixtures. An updated collection of categories has also been added like tile, door/cabinet hardware, railings, countertops, and much more.

Fieldstone has not only made its Design Studio up-to-date but has also focused on the future and what will be trending in the next 3 to 5 years.

According to Jordan Law, Design Manager with Fieldstone: “We wanted to be on-trend… We wanted to be future-focused… And we really wanted to bring this modern, clean element to this Design Studio.”

There are endless choices available to Fieldstone clients in this new Design Studio. Everything from the carpets to the fixtures can be hand-chosen in this one location, giving clients the creative freedom they’re looking for and the ability to preview the overall layout beforehand.

To learn more and browse communities, go online to FieldstoneHomes.com.

The Design Studio can be visited at 12896 Pony Express Road #400 in Draper.

**This segment contains sponsored content