This new healthcare network is exclusively available to people living in the Wasatch Front: Do you qualify?

The new SelectHealth Signature network is available for Individual and Family plan

members living in the Wasatch Front (Utah, Salt Lake, Davis, and Weber counties).

You can enroll beginning November 1, 2021, for coverage on January 1, 2022. The Signature network saves you money because the monthly premiums you pay will be less than comparable SelectHealth Value and Med plans.

When you switch to Signature you get the benefits you want:

Rewards of up to $240 per person/$580 per family* per year by participating in our approved

wellness activities through the SelectHealth Loyalty Program.

wellness activities through the SelectHealth Loyalty Program. Care from the comfort of your home with $0 out-of-pocket costs** for video Primary Care

and Mental Health visits.

and Mental Health visits. A number of different plan options. This includes a new plan with $0 unlimited in-person Primary Care and Mental Health visits, and new Copay plans with a $0 deductible

The SelectHealth Signature network includes more than 5,000 providers, Intermountain Healthcare® hospitals and clinics, and InstaCare and KidsCare sites. This network is for members looking for a tightly knit group of physicians who coordinate their care with a focus on quality and patient satisfaction. Signature is the lowest-cost way SelectHealth offers to access the Intermountain Healthcare® system.

You can also check to see if the providers you and your dependents currently see are in-network on Signature. If they are, a Signature may be a good option that can save you money.

It’s easy to switch to Signature during Open Enrollment or through a Special Enrollment Period. Contact your SelectHealth-appointed Agent to make the change, call the Individual Sales team at 855-442-0220, or visit selecthealth.org/feelslikehome. They’re ready to help.

