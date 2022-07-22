(Good Things Utah) Sleep apnea affects more than 25 million Americans, often going undiagnosed. It’s a sleep disorder in which breathing periodically stops, then starts up again throughout the night. It occurs in roughly 24 percent of men, but only 9 percent of women suffer from the disorder. Also worth concern — it’s shown to affect approximately 3 percent of children.

The reason sleep apnea can go undiagnosed is that the sufferers can be unaware of the symptoms associated with it. Most with it are alerted by a sleeping partner, but a more accurate assessment is always needed from an expert study or exam. Besides snoring, if someone has sleep apnea or pre-apnea, they may experience noticeable symptoms like:

Headaches that start after waking up and persist

Excessive daytime tiredness

Dry mouth when first waking

Insomnia

TMJ (Temporomandibular Joint Dysfunction)

The Lift Clinic in Utah is a cutting-edge health clinic offering non-surgical and non-invasive solutions for those with sleep apnea. According to the clinic, sleep apnea’s primary cause is a misalignment in the Cranio-cervical Junction where the head, neck, and jaw meet. This misalignment can cut off the flow of blood and cerebrospinal fluid in this region.

Traditional treatments have recommended the use of CPAP machines to restore proper airflow during sleep. But today, new advancements in medical imaging tech are changing the game for sufferers and doctors alike.

WAVE technology is the next state-of-the-art tool for experts to properly realign the CCJ, in turn relieving the underlying cause of sleep apnea. It involves using highly advanced imaging to map the areas of concern and assist doctors in their treatment.

Dr. Chris Chapman with The Lift Clinic remarks: “It’s an instrument that actually guides us to correct the Cranio-cervical Junction (CCJ)… It’s so critical because our airway is there, our vagus nerve is there — both vagus nerves. So having that area mispositioned or in the wrong status can lead to these conditions… It’s our way of getting to the root of the problem.”

For a limited time, The Lift Clinic is offering FREE complimentary assessments including imaging for anyone showing signs of sleep apnea.

**This segment contains sponsored content