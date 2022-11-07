(Good Things Utah) When our skin gets thirsty, it’s important to hydrate with only the most natural products. This proper care can make a world of difference — rejuvenating our glow and ensuring skin stays as healthy as possible over time.

First a beloved formula introduced to a local community, Melkit is now a worldwide sensation bringing unbelievable results to everyone in search of a flawless complexion.

The secret is in the ingredients: chock-full of essential oils and other naturally derived tonics. Some of the organic infusions include:

Frankincense

Australian Sandalwood

Lavender Flower

Rose

Helichrysum Flower

Myrrh

Even better, these products are completely paraben-free, sulfate-free, cruelty-free, and contain no synthetic dyes or fragrances. That’s right — all the powerful potions without any synthetic ingredients that can harm our body’s well-being.

These dream skin creams are naturally ideal for all skin types, ages, and backgrounds.

“Your skin is thirsty, it will drink this up,” remarks Kamille Frey Cox, co-founder, and CEO. “It’s great for aging gracefully. It has helped with sunburns, mosquito bites, cold sores… Don’t take my word for it… Go online and read our testimonials.”

