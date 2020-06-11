This little secret will change the way you decorate

Stephanie Holdaway from Gatehouse No.1 shared some tips and tricks on how to select art for your home and where and how to hang your art. Gatehouse No.1 has been known as Utah Vally’s preeminent design and décor showroom. They’ve earned a reputation for classic and quality

style, and can design your space around stock or custom furniture and accessories.

Artwork is so personal, especially when it lives in your home. When you see it every day, you want it to shine, make you happy, or bring about positive memories or places. Selecting that perfect piece of art can be so difficult. When choosing, make sure you know where you are putting it in your home. How big is the wall? What color is the furniture surrounding it? Do you want two pieces of art, instead of one? These are all things you should consider.

Once you’ve made your selection, now is the time you have to hang it up. This is often the most daunting part for many people. Although Stephanie shared a little secret that makes it a breeze!

Introducing the J hook. They are fantastic for hanging art because they go straight into drywall, instead of attaching to studs, so you can hang them anywhere on your wall. They hold up to 50lbs and they only leave a small hole so if you want to move the art you selected you can with very little repair.

To get more expert design advice visit Gatehouse No.1 now!

This story contains sponsored content.