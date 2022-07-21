(Good Things Utah) Life can seem to stop when we’re not feeling our best. Overall wellness is the key to a fruitful life but is diminished when our minds and bodies experience forms of stress. And while prescription medications can show some results, they’re also followed by an entire gamut of side effects hurting our day-to-day life. So what options are there to improve our well-being?

To tackle these disruptions, one of the latest tech innovations called Alpha-Stim is showing promising results for patients around the world. Alpha-Stim CES (Cranial Electrotherapy Stimulation) is an FDA-cleared medical device targeting the brain and providing relief from things like anxiety, insomnia, and depression. Extensive studies have been done showing this device is both effective and safe — meaning no side effects, medications, or addiction risk.

How does it accomplish all this? According to expert Leah Harter with Christian Center of Park City: “It sends just the smallest electrical impulse — it feels just like a tingle. What it does is its calming down your brain waves. It brings your alpha waves up and your delta waves down… Even within the hour, we’ll see a huge difference in our clients. They can relax, finally.”

The device is compact, and easy to travel with for results on the go. Even better, the ear clips are virtually unnoticeable — very much resembling your average headphones.

Many patients have also reported improvements in their pain levels, with treatments taking only 20 minutes to complete. The devices can be purchased online and are prescribed by a doctor or licensed healthcare practitioner.

“There are two units,” says Tim Augustine with Alpha-Stim. “One treats anxiety, insomnia, and depression. The other treats all of those, plus pain.”

Alpha-Stim M “Get quick, sustainable relief from acute, chronic, and post-traumatic pain, while also treating other conditions often associated with pain (including anxiety, insomnia, and depression).” Alpha-Stim AID “Our cranial electrotherapy stimulation device relieves symptoms of anxiety, insomnia, and depression quickly and safely without depending on the medication.”

Courtesy: Alpha-Stim

Take your health back without the use of pills, surgery, or injections by using the Alpha-Stim CES devices. They even offer a 30-day money-back guarantee — if the device doesn’t work for you, send it back for a full refund.

For more information about them and to purchase one of your own, go online to Alpha-Stim.com or you can call 1-800-FOR-PAIN.

**This segment contains sponsored content