(Good Things Utah) As a leading builder for the past 35 consecutive years, Ivory Homes has committed to the highest standards of sustainability and, as a result, is helping homeowners save money while protecting Utah’s most precious resources.

With inflation the highest it’s been in over 40 years, severe drought conditions, air quality concerns, etc., Utahns are looking to save in more ways than one. Ivory Homes differentiates itself by making a typically optional energy-efficiency package STANDARD in all of its homes. As a result, those who’ve chosen Ivory Homes are saving green by going green.

A new Ivory Home is 17 percent more efficient than the code requires and more than 50 percent more efficient than a home built 10 years ago. This means every Ivory Green Homeowner can save up to $2,100 per year thanks to energy efficiencies.

This summer the brand launched an Ivory Green Campaign to emphasize these green options. The three features spotlighted in the campaign come standard in Ivory Homes:

EV Ready Garage

Smart HVAC System

Waterwise Landscaping

Additionally, Ivory Homes helps homeowners reduce their water use by up to 67% through local scaping. Additionally, each Ivory Home has water-wise appliances such as toilets, faucets, and dishwashers to help further reduce water use and costs.

To learn more, go online to IvoryGreen.com or follow along on social media at @IvoryHomes.

**This segment contains sponsored content