SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Get your lists ready because the holiday season is in full swing this year — especially at the Outlets at Traverse Mountain, where their ginormous 70-foot Christmas tree was unveiled over the weekend with a whole host of wonderful entertainment.

The tree itself came freshly cut from California. It’s been tastefully decorated this winter with over 5,000 hand-strung lights and roughly 6,000 ornaments.

This event was kicked off by musical guests Steven Bosco and Katie Ainge and hosted by Melisa Osmond. Kids in attendance also had a lucky visit from Santa Claus, who will continue his visits throughout the holidays in the Outlets at Traverse Mountain.

The weekend’s festivities are just part of the fun for visitors too, as we can all save even more this holiday season with an extra 25% off our favorite brands — now through November 23rd.

All this is gearing up for the Black Friday weekend, where the season’s biggest savings are happening and much more.

Starting at 7:00 AM on Black Friday, lucky winners every hour will win Grand Giveaways of $1,000 Outlets gift cards. Shoppers can also get a FREE Waffle Love voucher with a $200 purchase. Turn in your same-day receipts to Customer Service in the Grand Lobby to claim the Waffle Love voucher.

For more information, go online to OutletsAtTraverseMountain.com.

**This segment contains sponsored content