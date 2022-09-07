(Good Things Utah) According to Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute, 91 percent of Utahns have been impacted by suicide in some way. This means that 100 percent of us should know how to help.

The most important thing to know about suicide is that it’s preventable. If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, you are not alone. There are resources to help. Most people who experience suicidal thoughts go on to recover and lead healthy lives.

Live On has launched the state’s first suicide prevention training available for free entirely through Instagram. This training is delivered by Utah mental health and suicide prevention experts and will teach you how to recognize warning signs for suicide, have tough conversations, and know where to go for help.

You are already scrolling, so why not learn the skills to save a life!

In less than 10 minutes per lesson, you can learn skills to prevent suicide, and become a Live On Ambassador. If you don’t have Instagram, you can still take this course online. So don’t let that be a barrier!

Warning Signs & Prevention Tips

LISTEN FOR:

Talk of suicide, including phrases like “I just want to go to sleep and never wake up,” or “If x happens, I’ll kill myself.”

Talk of feeling hopeless, including phrases like, “What is the point?” and “Nothing is going to get better.”

Talk of feeling like a burden, including phrases like, “They would be better off without me.”

WATCH FOR:

Increased use of alcohol or drugs

Withdrawing from activities

Looking for methods to kill themselves

Isolation from family and friends

Change in sleeping habits

Depression, anxiety, loss of interest, irritability, humiliation, agitation, or rage

A sudden unexplained calm or euphoria after a long period of depression

Saying goodbyes or giving away possessions

There are lots of things you can do to help others who might be at risk for suicide. Here are a few tips to remember:

WATCH: Watch out for signs that the people you care about might be struggling. Let them know you’re there to support them.

ASK: Ask directly if they’re thinking about suicide. It won’t make them more likely to attempt it. Research shows that direct, open conversations can reduce suicide risk.

LISTEN: If a friend or loved one tells you they’re thinking about suicide, take them seriously and ask open-ended questions to find out more. Stay calm and listen without judgment.

CONNECT: Invite them to seek out professional resources, like the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline or a therapist. You could even offer to help them set up an appointment.

No matter what you’re going through, there is help available. You’re not alone. To learn more, go online to LiveOnUtah.org or follow them on Instagram at @liveonutah.

