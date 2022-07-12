(Good Things Utah) Summer is moving quickly and the time is fast approaching for our young kids to be back in school. The new school year means they’ll have more opportunities to learn and grow along with their classmates. But kids who feel unprepared for the upcoming lessons — including those entering kindergarten without the necessary reading and writing skills — must work hard to catch up to ensure they don’t get left behind.

Waterford Upstart is an at-home educational program designed specifically with young Pre-K learners in mind. Kids soon to be entering kindergarten have the opportunity to start kindergarten with confidence — completing lessons 5 days a week that include interactive activities using songs, stories, and adorable animations to help keep kids engaged and make learning simple.

Studies show that 97 percent of families who’ve had a child enrolled with Waterford Upstart would recommend using the program. “What we do is we set the foundation of literacy for our young learners,” says Kim Fischer with Waterford Upstart.

This state-sponsored program comes at absolutely no cost to families and also provides useful resources for parents to stay informed. Those families who qualify could also receive a computer and internet for young students to access the software and begin learning.

Each lesson requires only 15 minutes per day along with regular coaching sessions to assist both kids and parents throughout the process. Once the program is completed, families will be cordially invited to celebrate their child’s success at an honorary graduation ceremony.

Due to the effects that COVID-19 has had on families, Waterford Upstart is also offering the program to students currently attending kindergarten. Math and science courses are also available for families who choose.

For more information about the program and to enroll a child, go to Waterford.org/Upstart or call them at 888-982-9898.

