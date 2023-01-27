Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Today we have Karla Edinger from Serendipity Event Designer and Venue on our show to talk about some of the exciting things she can do to spice up your event or wedding!

Are you planning your wedding and not sure exactly where to look? Look no further! Next weekend (February 3rd-4th 2023) at Mountain America Expo Center is the Bridal Showcase!

Plan a Date Night on Friday you can get a 2-for-1 admission online or at the Box office only! Join in on the “Scavenger Hunt” for a chance to win a “Utah DIY décor package (a value of $495.00) and additional prizes between 5 PM – 7 PM.

In addition to the scavenger hunt, there will be additional prizes!

Friday 5:30pm: Wedding Cake from Granite Bakery. Invitations from Eccentricity Invitations. DJ by Complete Wedding & Events.



Saturday 2pm: Wedding Gown from Mary’s Bridal. Venue from Cactus & Tropical. Photography by Jessica E. Photos.



Don’t miss the event! Head on over and buy tickets on their website.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

*Sponsored Content.