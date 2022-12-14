SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Some inspiring people around our state go the extra mile to help their fellow Utahns in need. These ‘good Samaritans’ are all around us and can easily be spotted by their tireless work ethic and selfless attitude in the face of adversity.

Taking the time to recognize these strong individuals, The Utah Advocates are highlighting several this year, sharing their good deeds with the world.

This week, the Community Advocate featured is an amazing woman named Ginette Bott — a champion for food insecurity here in Utah. Leading the Utah Food Bank with nearly three decades of service, Ginette strives to feed those local children and families who are less fortunate.

Data shows that 1 in 9 Utah kids are unsure where their next meal will come from. And in the face of high inflation costs, this need for donations is bigger than ever right now.

According to Ginette: “I think that [probably] the most passionate thing I can say about the experience or past are the people that I’ve been able to work with. So many incredible people along the way — over the course of 30 years — that I’ve been involved with in different ways have [really] worked to make a difference. No one should be hungry… Food is a basic need.”

During her time as a single mother raising children, Ginette gained an appreciation for the cause and continues to partner with other organizations to meet her team’s goals.

