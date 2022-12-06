SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Recently introduced to a community of anticipating customers, The Coop is Layton’s newest go-to venue for elevated dining. The restaurant is part of the latest renovations done to Roosters Brewing Company — a local favorite in the area that remained closed for several months during construction. Now open to the public, the space is bigger and better than ever.

How is this restaurant different from the Roosters Brewing Co we’ve all come to adore? The answer lies in the menu selection — featuring an assortment of shareable bites and handcrafted alcoholic beverages from The Coop’s in-house bar. Even better, these menus change out seasonally to give customers a fresh experience with each visit.

“We like to say nice, not fancy,” remarks Matthew Lake, Head Chef at The Coop as he discusses the restaurant’s laid-back atmosphere. “Just comfortable, nice, and fun… So far, it’s been great.”

Customers can select from a yummy variety of appetizers including Chips & Dip, Beehive Cheese Board, and The Coop Poutine. If bigger bites are what they seek, then seasonal entrees like Brisket Platter, Chicken & Waffles, and The Coop Burger are more than up to the task.

The Coop by Roosters is located in Layton at 748 West Heritage Park Blvd. To learn more and browse the menu, go online to TheCoopByRoosters.com.

Continuing her journey through this newly renovated space, Katy Sine from Taste Utah is giving us the scoop on their yummiest options.

Watch new episodes of Taste Utah every Sunday at 9:30 AM on ABC4 Utah or see more at TasteUtah.com.

**This segment contains sponsored content