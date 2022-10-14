(Good Things Utah) According to a study recently done by nicerx.com, it found that Utahns are shown to have the highest prevalence of mental health issues anywhere in the United States. Data indicates that nearly 30% of residents have reported experiencing some form of mental illness. Of these individuals, very few seek out professional help.

And while most treatments have conventionally involved the use of prescription medications, they’ve actually been shown to become less effective over time, giving sufferers even fewer options for aid.

With locations throughout Utah, an innovative wellness resource called Zion Healing Center is quickly growing with its cutting-edge approach to mental health and substance abuse.

By combining state-of-the-art medical tech with expert counseling and support, patients around the nation have found significant results.

Zion Healing Center uses both Neurofeedback and Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation to identify areas of the brain that aren’t fully active and noticeably improve brain function.

Each patient is given a customized care plan that works best for their particular situation. Before any treatment, patients will consult with an expert.

To learn more and schedule a FREE consultation, go online to ZionHealing.com. Follow along on social media at @ZionHealingCenter.

Enroll today and receive 10 complimentary Neurofeedback treatments

**This segment contains sponsored content