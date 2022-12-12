SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — One of the most anticipated performances of the season is now gliding across the stage at Utah Metropolitan Ballet. Their annual Nutcracker show, which runs from December 10th to December 21st, follows a young girl named Clara as she sets off on a journey through magical lands, with a classic collection of unforgettable characters along the way.

This traditional holiday performance will be one to remember as the production brings together first-rate dancers from around the world (along with plenty of homegrown local talent) to make the show truly one-of-a-kind. Once these dancers are with Utah Metropolitan Ballet, they train together for many months to perfect the movements and choreography that never cease to amaze audiences.

Ellen Christenson with the Utah Metropolitan Ballet remarks, “I’ve been watching this Nutcracker for 20 years, and I still get chills… It’s so beautiful.”

Along with their regular public performances, the Utah Metropolitan Ballet is also giving back to the community by also hosting Nutcracker Autism Shows on December 12th and 13th for families affected by autism. This show is FREE for those families, and kids who may feel overstimulated are encouraged to share their excitement during the performance.

To learn more and get tickets, go online to UMBallet.org.

