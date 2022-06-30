(Good Things Utah) Mental health and substance abuse is becoming more common, with support for these addictions needed more than ever. Good Things Utah visited Zion Healing Center in St. George to learn about their treatment services and see what options are available to those seeking help.

In addition to substance and alcohol abuse, Zion Healing Center also specializes in mental health practices for both youth and adults. Some of their treatments include Neurofeedback (brain mapping), TMS, and other general outpatient services.

According to Robert Beatty with Zion Healing Center, patients who feel a change in sleep patterns, sudden mood changes, lack of attention, and more can be attributed to an individual’s mental health. From their, experts can utilize brain mapping technology to determine the specific areas of concern.

For more information and to schedule an appointment, go to ZionHealingCenter.com.

**This segment contains sponsored content