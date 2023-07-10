Great for women, men and even children

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Natural and clean skincare to help with a variety of skin issues, that’s the idea behind Melkit – a face and now body cream made from natural ingredients and essential oils.

The Melkit formula can both hydrate and heal, using all-natural ingredients. Face Melk is paraben-free, sulfate-free, phthalate-free, cruelty-free, gluten-free, vegan, and has no synthetic dyes or fragrance. And now, Body Melk is also available!

Shop online now at Melkit.com. Use the special Good Things Utah code (GTU) at checkout for 15% off your purchase.

IG: @melk_it_

Facebook: @melk_it_

TikTok: @melk_it_

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sponsored by Melkit.