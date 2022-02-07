(Good Things Utah) Are you thinking of puckering up for Valentine’s Day but you’re wanting a natural, fuller, juicier look to your lips? Deena is at Utah Facial Plastics to get all the details that you might need about Lip Enhancements.

At Utah Facial Plastics, their mission is to be a positive force in the lives of their patients. Doctors Scott Thompson and Douglas Henstrom are board-certified facial plastic surgeons and they’re known for their natural-looking results as well as their genuine concern for patient well-being and satisfaction. They offer a wide variety of procedures and preventative treatments for aging and overall beauty.

Unsure which lip enhancement is the best for you?

Lip Filler: Filler can be used to augment and enhance the lips to give them a fuller, softer appearance. It can also be used to soften lines in the lips and around the lips. As we age we lose volume and filler can also replace some of that lost volume to restore the look you once had.

Botox Lip Flip: When someone has an already full lip or would like the appearance of a fuller lip without filler, Botox can be injected in small amounts just above the lip to relax the muscle which causes the upper lip to flip slightly upward. It is less invasive and much less expensive than filler, and much less noticeable than filler.



Lip Lift: Another lip treatment that is becoming popular is lip lift. Again, as we age the area between the lips and the nose can become elongated, or someone might have this concern their whole life. When this area is longer it can cause the upper lip to be less visible and cover the teeth. Surgery can be done to reduce this area improving the fullness of the lip as well as an overall improvement to facial aesthetics.

Some people are hesitant about lip injections and looking too full or fake, they’re interested in natural results. Utah Facial Plastics suggests scheduling a consult and talk about all of your options and then decide before you do anything.

Schedule an appointment for Utah facial Plastics in Layton or Draper by visiting their website or give them a call (801) 776-2220.

More of the Lastest on GTU Recipes Table Talk Featured Guests

*Sponsored Content.