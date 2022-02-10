Thinking about a vacation to somewhere warm? Learn how to get a FREE Day at Disneyland Resorts!

(Good Things Utah) Jennifer Dunyon Executive Vice President with Get Away today joined Deena to talk about all of the new and exciting things that are happening at Disneyland resort and the hand-picked deals just for YOU!

If you book now you’ll save the most with their Extra Day Free – you’ll get 5 days of fun for the price of 4 days! This offer is good for both Park Hopper and 1-Park per Day Tickets. Plus, their Extra Day Free E-tickets allow you to skip the line and go straight to the ticket booth.

There is so much to explore and see, the Extra Day FREE E-Tickets will allow you to experience all of it!

In addition to the deals that you’ll get with Get Away Today when you’re looking to visit Disneyland, they only partner with the BEST hotels, which means that they’ve worked out some of the most incredible deals for anyone who books with them!

The deals that they have are valid for travel starting now through the end of 2022. Some of their most deluxe hotels are less than their value hotels with the offers they have available. For example, package prices are around $2,100 for a family of four at Radisson BLU! You can also save up to 25% at select hotels at the Disneyland Resort for travel by April 7, 2022. Don’t wait, you must book by March 17, 2022!

You can also add Genie+ to your tickets to feel like a VIP! Just $20 per person per day gives you access to 19 attractions when you have a Park Hopper ticket. That’s only $1.05 per attraction if you ride them all!

DON’T WAIT! With Get Away Today, you’re never penalized for booking early. Their tickets are always savings off the gate price and have refundable options.

What’s New at the Disneyland Resort?

The Disney California Adventure Food and Wine Festival is finally back! Through food and beverage, art, and entertainment. During the festival, your whole family will get to experience local, celebrity and Disney chef demos and delight in a smorgasbord of delicious dishes curated by Disney chefs. Available March 4th – April 26th, 2022. If you add in Genie+ it gets you Lightning Lane access!

Avengers Campus opened last year and is incredible. So much to see and do, check out more information here!

Have you heard about Rise of the Resistance? They opened right before the closure, and is considered to be one of the most immersive attractions ever created! A massive attraction with multiple ride systems that is unlike anything you’ve ever experienced at the Disneyland Resort… or anywhere else in the galaxy!

Disneyland Forever fireworks, and the Main Street Electrical Parade are all returning this year! Visit in Early 2022 and also book early for Spring Break!

The Get Away Today team kicked off the New Year at Disneyland and they are ready to help book your vacations! They were able to tour all of the top partnered hotels and they are excited to tell you all about them!

If you book early in the year to visit Disneyland you’ll get to enjoy reduced hotel rates, free night offers, free breakfast at select hotels, and more!

Head on over to the Get Away Today website or you can also Call (855) GET-AWAY and they will help you book the PERFECT vacation at the BEST price!

