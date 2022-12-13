SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Anyone who’s navigated their way out of an escape room knows just how exciting they can be. These real-time adventure games bring teams together as they uncover clues and puzzles to escape within the time allotted. While there are several escape adventures to choose from here in Utah, perhaps the most acclaimed is called Red Giant Escape Rooms in Orem.

Voted as a number one escape experience in our state for several years, Red Giant Escape Rooms go above and beyond to make the visit as memorable as possible. These rooms offer a challenge for escapees of all ages and skill levels.

Complete with secret passageways and live actors to interact with, each room has a different theme and story to guide players through.

Neverland: The Hunt for Tinkerbell “Tinkerbell is missing! Just think of a wonderful thought! Second star to the right & straight on til’ morning to Neverland! Have an adventure saving Tink from that ol’ codfish Captain Hook!”

Excalibur: The Sword of the King “Time is of the essence! Merlin has chosen you! Prove yourselves worthy, find & claim Excalibur, the Sword of Kings, to save Camelot from the evil witch Morgana before all is lost!”

Ministry of Magic and the Time Turner “Defeat the Dark Lord & his followers! Find your magic within. Break into the Ministry of Magic itself to destroy the last Time-Turner and claim victory over the Dark Lord!”

Some of the current escape rooms there for players include Neverland: The Hunt for Tinkerbell, Excalibur: The Sword of the King, and the newest addition, Ministry of Magic and the Time Turner.

Red Giant Escape Rooms are the perfect venue for date nights, team building, parties, and much more. The overall experiences run for roughly an hour, with a lifetime of unforgettable memories to follow.

To learn more and purchase tickets for an experience, go online to RedGiantEscapeRooms.com or scan the QR code below.

