Think mermaids aren’t real? Think again!

Allie Burgess works as a real-life mermaid at SeaQuest in Utah. This Mermaid, better known as ‘Mezzie,’ has had her tail for just over 5 years, she is rarely seen breaking her oceanic character, and swims around displayed like any other creature in the exhibit! She’s absolutely incredible. Expect to dance, sing, and end even be dazzled by magic when you encounter Mezzie during your visit to SeaQuest Utah.

Mezzie the Mermaid.

SeaQuest brings the majestic wonders of our planet, ranging from rainforests and deserts to exotic marine life. These exhibits create an exciting quest for visitors as they make their way through an Icelandic Fishing Village, the Great Wall of China, to the Amazon River and beyond. During your visit, you’ll be encouraged to connect with animals and learn about their ecosystems through various hands-on activities which include hand-feeding sharks, stingrays, birds, and tropical animals.

Anyone in search of a more daring experience can enjoy walk-in aviaries, coming face to face with crocodilians by feeding caiman, or snorkeling in the premier 36,000-gallon exhibit filled with reef sharks, stingrays, and hundreds of tropical fish. SeaQuest offers a private event venue ideal for school field trips, birthday parties, and private events.

Learn more about SeaQuest Utah!

