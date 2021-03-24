Think BOLD: Utah’s leading homebuilder expands not just in size but in vision

Why Think Bold? What does that mean?

You may have seen billboards or advertising with the tagline ‘THINK BOLD’ by Fieldstone Homes. As a leading Utah Home Builder, Fieldstone Homes is expanding not just in size but in vision. While the company touts a THINK BOLD attitude, it may reach beyond what you would expect.

Out of the Box Is Bold

The company has taken the THINK BOLD attitude by storm throughout the pandemic and in the home building arena. THINK BOLD is a powerful statement that suggests thinking outside of the box. That’s what Fieldstone Homes is all about. The company not only offers experience and has built homes for decades but has also built thousands of homes and continues to expand.

THINK BOLD is something Fieldstone Homes’ employees and leadership team really live by. Each community is unique that is rolled out including the designs, lifestyle, amenities, floorplans, and architectural details. A variety of new home communities are offered with single family homes and townhomes across the Wasatch Front including Salt Lake County, Utah County, Summit County and Davis County.

Fieldstone Homes offers innovative solutions to homebuyers that are looking to buy through their VIP List. This provides an opportunity to receive timely information and upcoming communities release notices. They make it easy to join the VIP List, so you are the first to hear about these releases. Just go to the website and sign up.

Think Bold Design & Communities

Get ready to be inspired. Every Model Home inspires is floor to ceiling ideas to create a perfect new home. Every one of their model homes is Parade of Homes quality and are situated in sought-after locations. The great rooms are stunning and a must-see! Each touts details and ideas to build the perfect home that is unique and focused on a design style. Homebuyers have a streamlined process to select colors, designs, and options in our Design Studio for an unsurpassed experience. Every detail matters and their design team understands those details. They use a THINK BOLD approach to creating a palette that is in demand and forward-thinking. It’s all about the home buying experience.

Think Bold Solutions

The focus of the company is the customer experience. Their home buyers are amazing and Fieldstone enjoys creating a home that is loved. The management team is strategic with trade partners, land purchases, and new community designs with a THINK BOLD approach. They are also sensitive to employees and the heart of the company. As their employees were out of the office during COVID, it was critical the teams stepped up to keep the home building on track. Their management team recognized the extra effort and now the employees get the first Friday of the month off. THAT’S BOLD. And their employees love it.

Fieldstone Homes has the theme THINK BOLD. The vision in the company is to think out of the box for they have an out-of-the-box attitude with rock-solid values, employees, and trades. This bold approach to home building is built into every home from start to finish.

This story contains sponsored content.