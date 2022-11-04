(Good Things Utah) In a culture of convenience, finding truly authentic food can make all the difference when it comes to flavor. For anyone in search of genuine cuisine from a rich Mexican history here in Utah, they need look no further than House of Corn.

Conveniently located in Sandy, this quaint establishment sets itself apart by offering guests delectable corn tortillas made in-house using corn packed with nutrients and antioxidants.

These signature tortillas, in eye-catching hues of blue and red (due to their select corn’s natural color) come together into a creative, yet traditional, menu including options like Carnitas, Tamales, Street Tacos, Birria Tacos, and their exclusive Battleship Tacos, among much more.

From the recipe book of Chef Armando Guerrero. these tortilla-toting treats are prepared daily, bringing the delightful flavors from his ancestors and sharing them with the community. Their fresh meat selection is marinated to perfection until each bite becomes just as savory as the last.

Foodies can visit House of Corn at 816 E 9400 S in Sandy or to browse the menu online go to HouseOfCornUSA.com.

Exploring the historic flavors of this cozy restaurant for herself, Katy Sine from Taste Utah met with Chef Guerrero for a yummy demonstration of their most popular dishes.

Watch new episodes of Taste Utah every Sunday at 9:30 AM on ABC4 Utah. To learn more, go online to TasteUtah.com.

**This segment contains sponsored content