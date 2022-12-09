SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — R&R BBQ is now offering its fan-favorite holiday packs which sell out every year! They can be ordered on the website NOW and will be available for pick up from 12/21 -12/24.

The holiday packs generously feed 6-8 people, and there are two options to choose from!

PRIME RIB PACK: Beautifully seasoned and smoked Prime Rib Roast, rustic garlic mashed potatoes, beef au jus, horseradish cream sauce, whole-kernel creamed corn, dinner rolls, and a cranberry apple crisp for dessert. The pack costs $199.99, and dishes can also be ordered a la carte.

TURKEY PACK: Gorgeous slow-smoked turkey, rustic garlic mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, holiday stuffing, whole-kernel creamed corn, dinner rolls, and a cranberry apple crisp for dessert. The pack costs $169.99, and dishes can also be ordered a la carte.

The Prime Rib Pack is $10 less than last year. And if you order the star dish a la carte, the prime rib is $129.99. down $30 from the previous year!

R&R had some cost savings that they are passing along to their fans. In a time when prices are rising everywhere, R&R wanted to give its customers the gift of lower prices!

Holiday meal packs are all the flavor, none of the fuss. R&R also offers catering for both families and businesses.

For more information and menus, go online to randrbbq.com.

**This segment contains sponsored content