(Good Things Utah) There’s now a new series of workshops called Family Food Matters that focuses on how to promote health and well-being for the whole family. This program is a part of the Driving out Diabetes initiative and the Center for Community Nutrition at the University of Utah.

The workshops are intended for parents and caregivers, as studies have shown they both act as important role models for kids. Kids who have parents that regularly eat fruits and vegetables are more likely to take on that behavior themselves, and the same goes for physical activity.

There are 3 different workshops: healthy eating, healthy home environment, and family movement.

Healthy Eating: Covers healthy eating for kids and teens to promote growth and development.

Physical environment: How can you set up your physical environment, like the fridge or pantry, to ensure there are healthy and delicious options available for your kids? One example would be leaving out a bowl of fruit on the kitchen counter instead of candy or cookies. Social environment: During this lesson, they also talk about body positivity and how to encourage your child to be confident in their body of any shape or size.

How to incorporate physical activity and movement into the family's routine.

FAMILY FOOD MATTERS Anyone interested in requesting a Family Food Matters workshop for their parenting groups or organization can do so by emailing uuccn@utah.edu or going online to UofUHealth.org/FFM for more information.

Healthy Eating Tips Help kids listen to their hunger and fullness cues. Talk to kids and teens about their emotions and keep conversations going so they can learn ways to address emotions without over or under eating. Avoid using food as a reward, bribe, or punishment. Also, avoid labeling foods as forbidden or bad. Participate in positive conversations about food.

