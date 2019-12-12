These models show off the trendiest styles this winter

GTU Sponsor
Posted: / Updated:

From gifts for that special someone on your list to the perfect outfit for an evening out, City Creek Center is the place to go for all your holiday needs.

This holiday season at Banana Republic is all about Sparkle, Shine, and Cozy Sweaters.

For women we are loving sequin pieces for a pop of sparkle + luxe satins and lamé fabrics paired with festive sweaters for the perfect amount of holiday shine. For men we love rich cozy sweaters layered with flannels paired back to our favorite dark rinse legacy denim for that perfect “rugged formal” holiday party look.

For a more dressed up look, we love a classic navy suit with a pop of festive fun in a holiday plaid shirt.

Come down to City Creek for all your holiday shopping needs!

This story contains sponsored content.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Table Talk

More Table Talk

Coming Up

More GTU Coming Up
.image2{display: none !important;} @media only screen and (max-width: 500px){ .image1{display: none !important;} .image2{display: block !important;width: 100%;}}
Remarkable Women Remarkable Women

Don't Miss

Good Things Utah Sponsors

Good Things Utah Facebook