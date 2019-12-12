These models show off the trendiest styles this winter

From gifts for that special someone on your list to the perfect outfit for an evening out, City Creek Center is the place to go for all your holiday needs.

This holiday season at Banana Republic is all about Sparkle, Shine, and Cozy Sweaters.

For women we are loving sequin pieces for a pop of sparkle + luxe satins and lamé fabrics paired with festive sweaters for the perfect amount of holiday shine. For men we love rich cozy sweaters layered with flannels paired back to our favorite dark rinse legacy denim for that perfect “rugged formal” holiday party look.

For a more dressed up look, we love a classic navy suit with a pop of festive fun in a holiday plaid shirt.

Come down to City Creek for all your holiday shopping needs!

This story contains sponsored content.