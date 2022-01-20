These meal prep classes make eating healthy easy and are led by an award-winning dietician

(Good Things Utah) – McKenzie Rockwood joined Good Things Utah today to talk about Citrus Pear. McKenzie was awarded the National Young Dietitian award. McKenzie Rockwood is a registered dietitian nutritionist and the founder of Citrus Pear, a healthy dinner-assembly company that accommodates food allergies and special diets.

Over the last couple of years, she’s been spending less time in the kitchen and more time connecting all while making delicious food. McKenzie introduced meal prep classes at Citrus Pear not only to make healthy eating easy—but also to give people a great way to meet new friends and make connections. Say goodbye to cooking dinner alone and join one of these amazing cooking classes.

Sign up for a date and location convenient to you. They provide everything you’ll need—so all you have to bring is yourself and a cooler. Classes are two hours of guided instruction, with plenty of time to chat, laugh, and meet people. By the end, you’ll leave with ten, twenty, or forty freezer meals—as well as new friends!

The convenience of freezer meals means you’re in control of when you eat. You can cook at your own pace. Citrus Pear meals are planned by registered dietitians who keep nutrition and flavor in mind—giving you the best of both worlds. Meals can be accommodated for allergies and special diets, so you can feel assured your meals are safe for your dietary needs.

Citrus Pear meals are simple, full of flavor, and most important – they are healthy. With a team of 25+ registered dietitians who carefully plan each meal with your health and wellness in mind, Citrus Pear knows exactly how to make your belly happy.

To learn more about Citrus Pear and their meal prep classes, visit Citrus Pear now.

More of the Lastest on GTU Recipes Table Talk Featured Guests

This story contains sponsored content.