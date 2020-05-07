These Community Advocates made over 7,000 masks!

The Advocates at Driggs, Bills & Day want to shine the spotlight on people throughout Utah who have gone the extra mile to do the right thing. Whether these people have saved the lives of others, helped those in financial need, or simply acted as a friend for someone who needed to be cared for, the Advocates would like to hear about them.

This month’s Community Advocates are the owners of multiple Vietnamese nail and beauty supply businesses.

Owners of multiple local Vietnamese nail and beauty supply businesses are now giving out free homemade face masks to the public, after sewing and donating thousands to facilities, agencies, and organizations in need. Tammy Ngo, the owner of Galaxy Nails had to temporarily close up shop. Her salon is one of the dozens of Vietnamese nail and beauty supply businesses in Salt Lake County ordered to halt operations to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Since that time, she and seven other business owners haven’t slowed down. They collaborated with dozens of volunteers to sew and donate more than 7,000 homemade face masks to healthcare facilities, homeless shelters, senior care centers, volunteer relief groups, and more.

To read the whole story click here: Local Vietnamese business owners and volunteers donate free face masks to community

Do you know a person who has helped someone in need?

If you have, please fill out the form to nominate a good Samaritan you know. The most generous nominee will be selected and announced on Good Things Utah weekly. Each month, a new winner will be featured on Good Things Utah as a recognition for their service. They will also receive a gift certificate for dinner and a movie.

