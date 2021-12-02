The worry-free Christmas gifts any guy will love from GRIP 6

(Good Things Utah) – GRIP 6 makes some pretty outstanding and well-designed products. The Utah company is renowned for its unique belts and slim, but useful wallets. They are in high demand for Christmas and theirs is no wonder as to why.

These essentials are definitely a no-brainer gift for any guy in your life, whether it is your dad, brother, boyfriend, or husband.

The GRIP 6 belt is the only web belt with no holes, no flap, and no bulk. So comfortable, you forget you’re wearing it. They’re fully interchangeable and low profile with a lifetime guarantee.

The GRIP 6 canvas belt has no holes or a complicated ratchet belt system. It is comprised of a belt buckle and a military belt strap that can pull over 2,000 pounds without breaking. The strap slides through the buckle for an infinitely adjustable fit. They stay tight all day too.

They created a friction lock that holds so well that they patented it and gave it the “Badgerbite” name. Once your GRIP6 nylon belt is locked in place, it will stay tight all day.

The belts even come with a lifetime guarantee. They’ve built their products to last, making products from high-quality materials so they don’t break or wear prematurely. They come in a variety of colors and can be used for any occasion.

GRIP 6 takes quality very seriously and has a 100% guarantee on all their products for life.

GRIP 6 manufactures all of its products right here in Salt Lake City, out of materials that are 100% sourced from the USA. A hands-on manufacturing approach allows their immediate control over the manufacturing process. They are constantly evaluating their procedures and product to find ways where they can improve.

The GRIP 6 belt looks good, function better, and last longer, than any belt you’ve ever worn before. You can dress it up or dress it down and it always looks good.

GRIP 6 also specializes in the art of wallet making. With their one-of-a-kind wall, simple, fast, and easy card access is now in reach. The GRIP 6 wallet was designed to be easy and simple to access your cards as quickly as possible. It’s a high-quality product designed and tested to last a lifetime. As with all grip6 products, they come with a guarantee, and unconditional, unlimited lifetime warranty.

Their wallets are slim, low profile wallets- at .4″ thin, it’s about as thin as a common smartphone. They have a sweet locking mechanism that when not in use, the spring-loaded locking mechanism keeps your cards locked securely in place.

The high-grade material is immediately apparent too. The wallet body is CNC machined from 5052-h32 aluminum – very nice. The lever and lifting mechanism is injection molded with a performance-rated blend of engineering plastics and the wallet features Rfid blocking. What more is there to say, take a look for yourself.

