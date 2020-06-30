The whutsFREE app has launched, here’s how to get free weekly deals!

A new app has just launched in Utah County, and founder Loren Dalton says he and his partner wanted to come up with a coupon app that was different, unique, and exciting. “What if it was free, no purchase necessary?” The perks of this app appeal to both the businesses they partner with and the customer who will be downloading it! Both the advertiser and the user win with whutsFree.

Denny’s is part of the app’s launch, offering a generous deal of a free stack of pancakes! Five locations in Utah County are participating: Springville, Spanish Fork, Orem, Provo, and Saratoga Springs. Once you’ve downloaded whatsFREE, claiming your free deal is easy. Loren walks us through to show us just how it’s done.

When you think of Denny’s, you think of cozy comfort food. We’re betting when you go in for your free stack of pancakes, you’ll also be placing an order for something savory to go along with it. Take a look at what we ordered, and you bet we finished it.

Hop on the app store, or screenshot the QR code right in this segment to take advantage of upcoming weekly deals like a free car wash, sub, slice of pizza, brownie, and so much more.

This story contains sponsored content.