The ULTIMATE GUIDE to the Outside Adventure Expo

Outside Adventure Expo is a unique event for the overland, outdoor lifestyle, and adventure travel enthusiast happening June 25-27 at the Utah State Fairpark.

Mountain Bike Like a Pro

SimplyMTB local experts will host mountain biking fundamentals clinics on a custom-built course. Courses are free with a paid ticket to the show, but donations will be accepted to support wheelsforlife.org. Plus, ride the Jordan River Trail to the show and valet your bike for free, June 25-27 at Utah State Fairpark.

Outside Adventure Expo has partnered with certified local experts to center the event’s education series in foundational clinics teaching entry-level skills for new mountain bikers and messaging around stewardship, responsible recreation tips, and outdoor sustainability.

Outside Adventure Expo and the local mountain biking experts at SimplyMTB have partnered to offer a tailored mountain bike clinic on a custom mountain bike course located at Utah State Fairpark Friday – Sunday, June 25-27 as part of the event. SimplyMTB coaches are certified Professional Mountain Bike Instructors Association (PMBIA) trainers based in Salt Lake City in the heart of the Wasatch Mountains.

Bring your own mountain bike if you’d like to participate in the clinics. Ride Jordan River Trail to Utah State Fairpark and valet your bike for free (car parking is $10 so riding to the show is the way to go!)

Sign up, by visiting SimplyMTB.

Use Food as Medicine – Backcountry Nutrition

Having worked as both a wilderness ranger and wildlife biologist, Linda Williamson is often happiest exploring the outdoors, whether that is scaling rock faces or setting personal records on alpine trails. Having personally discovered the healing power of proper nutrition, Linda now works as a functional nutritionist serving the outdoor community through her virtual practice, The Nourishing Nomad.

For the Outside Adventure Expo, Linda will utilize her love and knowledge of the nutritional needs and desires of backcountry adventurers to teach her class drool-worthy, delicious, nutrient-dense recipes for meals that are made to go anywhere and help you be the best athlete, outdoor explorer and human you can be. Being intimately familiar with the needs of climbers, desert runners, dirt bikers, and alpine hikers, Linda will focus on packability, ease of preparation, longevity, and versatility in the meals and snack recipes she shares.

Linda is currently overlanding from one epic outdoor paradise to another in the Southwest. To see what she’s up to between now and the Outside Adventure Expo, follow her @thenourishingnomad.nutrition.

Power Your Next Adventure with Alternative Energy

The Outside Adventure Expo believes that the education you take into the backcountry is as important as the equipment you bring along. As such, they have lined up a program for each day of the event that will feature inspiring adventurers and knowledgeable experts. Sean E. Michael teaches outdoor product design and development at the University of Southern Utah, and has served as an invited panelist and instructor for Overland Expo West.

When traveling overland, camping, or backpacking, generating electricity is always the top priority, especially if you are staying in one place for long periods of time. You could leave your engine idling, but of course, that will reduce range. You could bring extra fuel or even a generator or battery packs with you, but this will affect payload and storage capacity. Sean Michael will teach you how to power everything you need for your next adventure.

Sign up for his workshop now.

Inspirational Films at the Adventure Theater

Adventure Theater will present the 5Point Film Festival’s 2020 compilation of short adventure films – including climbers, mountain bikers, backcountry skiers, kayakers, trail runners, and more. The 5Point Adventure Film Festival is a non-profit organization on a mission to ignite personal and communal adventure of all kinds through the experience of sharing meaningful stories. 5Point delivers a unique film viewing experience by combining passionate athletes, artists, filmmakers, short documentary films, and local communities.

Expedition Overland is a video series produced by Hiline Productions that follows a team of adventurers and their outfitted vehicles through some of the world’s most remote places. Founded in 2010, owners Clay Croft and Rachelle Croft lead a team of “ordinary people doing extraordinary things.” The production showcases the adventures, struggles, and unique people and places they meet along the way. The show is filmed by adventurers and professional cinematographers who excel at telling a compelling story through documentary-style episodes.

XO’s fleet of 4-wheel drive vehicles is equipped and outfitted for specific journeys. These trusty travel partners can sustain the team for long periods in comfort with battery systems, onboard refrigerators, camper trailers, recovery systems, and roof-top tents.

Go check out their films at the Adventure Theatre at the Outside Adventure Expo.

Ideas for your Dream Van

The Fenimore’s live full time in their red Ram Promaster Van. They had the opportunity to travel the USA for two years as Brittani was a travel nurse, but it was time to settle down after their wedding in April of 2017 (so said society). Instead, they jumped on the road again with a modded-out van that met all of their expectations. If you are looking for ideas on how to design your future travel van, truck, vehicle, then this is the couple to check out at the Expo.

Follow Fenimore Adventures on Instagram.

Get Inspired by Stunning Photography

Mylo is a speaker/presenter as part of the Outside Adventure Expo Adventure Education series. If you see, Mylo he will talk about his experiences as a nature photographer, photographing earth’s wild places all over the world. He will sit in on several roundtable discussions regarding “How To Adventure As A Family” and “Doing Good As You Go” at the expo too.

Mylo was born in the Navajo Nation capital in Arizona and is passionate about giving back to the Navajoland community. Roughly 20,000 homes don’t have access to electricity or running water. Mylo has been using proceeds from his photography work to install Goal Zero solar kits on homes and hogans and has powered 250 homes to date. Mylo’s photography has been published in Adobe, Lightroom, and National Geographic.

Make sure you don’t miss Mylo Fowler!

Learn Rock Climbing Fundamentals

Maggie McDermut, former USA Climbing coach, will teach a Climbing Techniques Clinic at Outside Adventure Expo Friday and Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 10:30 a.m.

Maggie McDermut is a former USA Climbing coach and climbing gym instructor having worked at Santa Barbara Climbing Gym. She taught a range of classes from basic top rope belay classes, climbing techniques, all the way to custom fitness programs designed to propel her students’ climbing abilities. But her favorite part of the job was coaching the youth climbing team, and she even had a few climbers reach USA Climbing Youth Nationals.

Maggie will be teaching the climbing fundamentals clinic will cover the following topics like how to properly inspect and put on a harness and proper communication between climber and belayer to safely communicate with movement or breaks. No prior knowledge of rock climbing is required. All equipment necessary will be provided on-site. Clinics will be limited to 12 people per session and are first-come, first-serve. Kids are welcome. Sign up on-site to participate.

Get Geared Up!

EQUIPT Expedition Outfitters is a Salt Lake City-based company that outfits vehicles for everything from local Utah backcountry excursions to international off-road expeditions across the globe in the harshest of environments. Paul May, Founder & President, build some of the world’s toughest rigs in the world – Equipt rigs are built for adventure including roof racks, rooftop tents, storage systems, awnings, fridges, solar panels, off-road suspension, and tires. These trucks will blow your mind!

Whether your journey takes you off-road into the backcountry or into high altitudes to mountain bike, hike, paddle, and climb, Outside Adventure Expo™ hosts classes & seminars to prepare you for your next adventure. Get inspired at the Adventure Theater and get geared up with the latest camping, off-road & outdoor equipment.

