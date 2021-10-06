The ultimate guide to Cedar City’s favorite fall events, activities, and entertainment

(Good Things Utah) – Cedar City probably isn’t the first destination on your list to visit, but most people don’t know how much there is to offer. Maria Twitchell, Executive Director of Visit Cedar City Brian Head, or better known as the “Cedar City travel guru” gave Nicea and Reagan a tour of the city’s most treasured spots,

Immerse yourself in a world of wonder as the area surrounding Cedar City and Brian Head puts on a dazzling show; dressed in its fall finest. Here are 7 things you need to do in Cedar City this fall:

1. Utah Shakespeare Festival

A Tony Award-winning repertory theater experience with 8 plays performed annually in repertory in one grand outdoor theater and two indoor theaters. The season runs from June ‑ mid‑October. Ticket prices range from $23 to $80 depending on seating. Advanced purchase recommended at bard.org.

When: Through October 9th

Where: Beverley Taylor Sorenson Center for the Arts | 195 W Center Street, Cedar City

2. Haunted Homestead

Residents of Cedar City are ready to get into the spirit of the spooky season! Haunted Homestead is a 4-day celebration that takes place at the Frontier Homestead State Park Museum. Cemetery Tours will take place Tuesday & Wednesday (12th and 13th). Find out more here.

3. Robinson Family Pumpkin Patch

Held Monday – Friday 3:00 pm – dark (approx. 8 pm) & Saturday 9:00 am – dark (approx. 8 pm) located at 1450 W Industrial Rd (Cedar City). Take a wagon ride to search the patch for the perfect pumpkin, get lost in the hay maze, see all the animals in the petting zoo (buy a bag of feed for just $1). Pumpkins do have cost a pound. For information call (435) 691-5014.

4. Oktober Fest at Iron Springs Resort

Held at Iron Springs Adventure Resort (3126 N Iron Springs Rd, Cedar City). A two‑day pass is $5 per person and under 3 years is FREE. Come and enjoy two days of Biketoberfest, Pickleball Tournament, food, Biergarten, music, performances, vendors, games, family fun, petting farm, pony rides, and much more.

5. Cedar Livestock & Heritage Festival

While it might sound like small‑town Utah shenanigans, the annual Cedar Livestock and Heritage Festival kicks off with a very unique event, the Sheep Parade! This event celebrates the agricultural roots of the area with tractor pulls, a rodeo, and a parade as the sheep take the easiest path to their winter homes and is held the last weekend of October.

Find a schedule of events and learn more at cedarlivestockfest.com.

6. Red Acre Scarecrows & Donuts

Walk the farm, see the scarecrows, feed the animals, shop the Farm Stand, and eat! We will be frying up delicious fresh hot apple cider and pumpkin donuts from 8:00 am to Dusk No admission fee ever.

When: October 16th

Where: Red Acre Farm | 2322 West 4375 North, Cedar City

7. Nature Hills Harvest Fest

This annual celebration of Fall is great for all ages, so grab a friend and head on over to Nature Hills Farm. Enjoy the slow life on the farm by taking a leisurely hayride, grab a pumpkin spice hot cocoa and sit under a tree to watch the animals, take pictures, play yard games and pick out the perfect pumpkin.

Spend time with your family eating smores and drinking freshly pressed apple cider. There is something for everyone and you can spend hours enjoying the farm life, or cruise on out after a short time. The farm store will be fully stocked with all your Harvest needs and goodies, come celebrate the change of season!

When: October 2nd and October 9th

Where: Nature Hills Farm | 4326 East 2100 North Circle, Cedar City

Go to Visit Cedar City to learn more.

