(Good Things Utah) Kristen Hoschouer, UDOT’s Safety Outreach Administrator joined us on the show this morning to talk about how we can continue to make happy memories with family and friends and also be safe!

We all know that summer is a time to make memories and Zero Fatalities wants to help make sure that is the case for everyone.

The new summer campaign that can be seen on social media, billboards, and TV, features some of Utah’s most spectacular scenery, activities, and vacation spots that many of us will be participating in and visiting this summer, all with the message that getting to these destinations starts with safe driving.

Here are some safe driving tips and reminders to help you get to your destination safely:

Summertime fun in the sun makes you sleepy and puts you at risk for drowsy driving. Make sure you’re taking the necessary precautions.

Summertime means more vehicles on the road, more trailers, RVs, and equipment, make sure you’re looking out for others, give plenty of distance and avoid blind spots. Always make sure you’re aware when you’re driving but also Drive Calm.

Summer activities can require extra stuff, tie everything down properly.

Summer means clear skies and dry roads. Don’t let the perfect driving conditions lull you into being a complacent or bad driver. Mistakes behind the wheel are often deadly. Ensure that you’re staying Focused.

If an emergency has you pulling over on the freeway this summer: move to the right, stay buckled, and call 911.

If you would like to learn more about Zero Fatalities, visit their website and also make sure you follow them on Social Media: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

*Sponsored Content.