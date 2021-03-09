The thyroid influences everything in the body. Can it make you sick?

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

It’s common to feel tired and achy sometimes. But do ever wonder if you’re achiness and fatigue maybe something more? Are they symptoms of a stressful life, or could they be tied to an underlying condition like an autoimmune disease? Finally, what does your thyroid have to do with it all?

At the most basic level, the thyroid hormone is responsible for coordinating energy, growth, and metabolism in your body. Issues with low thyroid cause symptoms including fatigue, headaches, constipation, and depression while hyperthyroid symptoms include heart palpitations, anxiety, tremors, and insomnia. Even blood tests can be misleading because TSH levels also go up and down, which can result in misdiagnosis.

Dr. Redd, a Chiropractic Physician with a Masters in Human Nutrition from RedRiver Health and Wellness says that many people with low thyroid and auto-immunity issues still have their symptoms after being on medication and seeing many specialists. Autoimmune diseases go through periods of flares and remission depending on dietary, chemical, stress-related, hormonal, and other triggers. That’s why finding a proper diagnosis is critical to find the right treatment.

If your thyroid hormone levels are low, a simple treatment could greatly improve your quality of life. RedRiver starts with extensive testing that delves deeper than most lab panels, then adds testing for everything from food sensitivity or intolerance to parasites, hormone imbalances, and adrenal function. They work to understand exactly what is happening inside your body so they can effectively eliminate the issues you are experiencing while avoiding future flare-ups or a return of symptoms.

