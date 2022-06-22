(Good Things Utah) Telling the true history of our country’s founding father, George Washington, and the trials he faced during America’s war for independence, the Draper Philharmonic & Choral Society is unveiling their performance of George Washington: Ordained of God from June 24th to June 25th.

This piece, hosted at Abravanel Hall, is a touching choral rendition of George Washington’s history and journey in serving his countrymen and doing right by his wife, Martha.

George Washington: Ordained of God

The perfect family outing to start the 4th of July festivities! A stunning performance recognizing the reason we celebrate the holiday when our founders won our independence and formed the country we know today.

Following George Washington just before the left for the meetings of the 2nd Continental Congress in Philadelphia but expected to be back to Mount Vernon soon after.

This song performed for Good Things Utah depicts his explanation to Martha as to why he will not be returning and she pledges her support and her love as he takes on this monumental assignment. He will not return to Mt. Vernon until the war is over 8 years later…

Friday & Saturday, June 24 – 25, 2022 7:00 PM ABRAVANEL HALL 123 W South Temple Street Salt Lake City, Utah 84123 www.ArtTix.org www.DraperPhilharmonic.org

