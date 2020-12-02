The solution to dealing with frequent throat and ear infections

It’s that time of year when people often get more sore throats and ear infections. Why do people get frequent sore throats or frequent strep infections?

Tonsils are lymphatic tissue, like lymph nodes, and get swollen with infections. Certain people are more prone to these types of infections and some people even get tonsil stones due to chronic inflammation of the tonsils. Many people consider removing their tonsils so they are no longer prone to these types of infections. There are certain guidelines and criteria a person has to meet before being considered for surgery. These include:

7 infections in 1 year

5 infections a year for 2 years in a row

3 infections a year for 3 years in a row.

Also for chronic tonsillitis with tonsil stones that are not improving with mouth rinses and gargling.)

Besides the tonsils and throat infections, ear infections tend to occur more often in fall and winter because upper-respiratory infections such as cold and flu are on the rise then, too. Children who are 2 and younger get more ear infections because of the small size and shape of certain components of their ears. The ear connects to the nose through the eustachian tube. The eustachian tube positioning is different in younger kids and changes as we get older. This is why so many younger children can get frequent infections. The inside of the ear gets a negative pressure, which brings fluid into the ear. Bacteria like fluid and can then infect that fluid and create an ear infection.

If you have ongoing issues with ear infections, when should you consider ear tube surgery for ear infections? Most often this is when this is a frequent problem that keeps coming back. For just a few infections, ear specialists always try to see if they can avoid ear tube placement, but will consider it for someone with 3 ear infections in 6 months or 4 ear infections in the last year.

