The secret to making delicious gluten-free bread

Most gluten-free bread is admittedly pretty nasty. Jann Craig from Mom’s Place Gluten Free joined Good Things Utah to let you in on some secrets to making delicious gluten-free bread.

The landscape of gluten-free yeast baking has changed drastically over the last few years, leaving bakers better off in some ways and more confused in others. Making bread is almost an art. Or perhaps a science. In any case, with bread making, there are two kinds of leaveners typically used in the baking process. One is baking soda or powder, and the other of course is yeast. Though now, you no longer have to hand-blend twenty different flours and starches to bake a loaf of bread, saving you tons of money and time.

If you’ve ever worked with yeast you know that it is a live fungal organism made of a single cell and there are over 160 different species that live in us and all around us. The best type of yeast to use when making gluten-free bread is the kind we use at Mom’s Place—it comes in little premeasured packets—it’s instant or rapid-rise yeast. These are best because it’s essential that yeast lie dormant until they come into contact with warm/hot water at just the right temperatures and these are the easiest to use—when used correctly. Thankfully, Mom’s Place Gluten Free makes it easy!

Because gluten-free doughs don’t have traditional “gluten” Mom’s Place Gluten Free has carefully replaced it with specific combinations of other grains and blends that help it still perform “like” gluten. But their instant yeast packets are still the secret to getting it to rise. Once your yeast has been proved, the next step is to begin stirring in your chosen Mom’s Place bread mix. Be careful that you stir in the flour & other ingredients together first as a bit of a buffer, because yeast organisms don’t like salt. If you pour the salt in first, then your yeast organisms will not be happy campers. The signs of lively yeast include little surface bubbles on the top of the water. Depending upon how optimal your temperatures have been, sometimes the mixture may expand even more than you expect.

The bottom line is that yeast thrives in warm water, sleeps in cold water, and dies in hot water. So, like Goldilocks and the Three Bears, it’s important to get the temperatures “just right” for your yeast to thrive and your delicious bread to obtain the best rise and flavors possible.

Mom’s Place Gluten Free is always there to help you achieve the flavors & products you’re striving to so if you need additional help, recipes, or cooking tips, visit Mom’s Place Gluten Free now.

This story contains sponsored content.