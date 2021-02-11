The secret to achieving the lips you’ve always wanted

Thinking about getting lip injections or filler? It’s easy to get carried away with lip fillers. Don’t worry, though, Utah Facial Plastics has your back (or should we say lips?). They can help you decide what type of lips might suit you and get you the lips you’ve always wanted.

The secret isn’t about how to get your lips injected, rather about who does it and with what product. There are multiple lip fillers to choose from depending on the effect you want. If you want something subtle, or maybe you want a full pout, there are fillers to help you achieve that perfect look you desire. When considering lip filler or injections, the perfect combination of the right amount of filler and the right provider is going to get you the absolute best results. Not only are there a handful of different lip fillers out there, but they also all serve a different purpose. Here are some facts and tips to aid you in making the right decision when you sit down for your consultation.

Is there such thing as a perfect lip shape? It’s often overlooked, but lip injections are a fine art! To get the perfect lip shape, the top lip should be smaller than the bottom lip. We call this “the golden ratio”, which is 1:1.6. When this ratio is out of whack, that is where patients can run into trouble and dislike the final results.

There are multiple factors to getting your perfect lips, so you want to have someone who is an experienced, medically qualified practitioner. Always research potential providers by looking at their qualifications, before & after photos, reading reviews, or following their social media pages.

Injectors at Utah Facial Plastics perform a comprehensive anatomic analysis on each patient with an emphasis on individualized treatment of “deficient” areas to achieve the most pleasing, natural results. Patients appreciate that at Utah Facial Plastics, they tend to start with a conservative amount of filler, let the patient wait for the swelling to go down, and then recommend coming back for a touch-up if they’d like more fullness. Remember, the secret to the perfect lips isn’t necessarily one simple thing. It’s a combination of expertise, the right product, and proper guidance.

Utah Facial Plastics has a few specials going on this month. They are offering $75 off a half syringe of filler, and $100 off a full syringe of filler, as well as 10% off all gift cards. You can call Utah Facial Plastics during business hours to purchase. They also have information about specials on their website, and social media pages, including Instagram and Facebook.

This story contains sponsored content.