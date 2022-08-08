(Good Things Utah) Settled at the mouth of Little Cottonwood Canyon, a quaint French-inspired restaurant, La Caille, offers visitors a glimpse into an eighteenth-century dining experience like no other. Just a short drive from Utah’s most popular ski resorts, La Caille first opened to the public in 1975. Now, the upscale establishment covers approximately twenty acres of stunning country scenery. The restaurant itself is grand — featuring a rustic French theme with spacious dining areas enveloped in beautiful greenery.

Since the beginning, La Caille has prided itself on serving some of the state’s most delicious gourmet meals from locally-sourced ingredients. This passion for Utah agriculture led to the establishment of a three-acre vineyard tucked away on the estate. Chateau La Caille Vineyard was first planted with Seyval Blanc in 1986 on a lush green mountainside.

The area’s nutrient-rich soil and high altitude make excellent growing conditions for grapes to ripen in these fields. By the time grapes have reached full maturity in these fields, flavors are at their peak and just ripe enough for the savory array of wines they create.

Their wine selection includes classic favorites like Pinot Noir, Cabernet Sauvignon, and Seyval Blanc — each aged to perfection before making it to the wine glasses of lucky visitors. Wine tasting is a truly unique experience at La Caille — held by appointment only in their Winery and restaurant.

For more information about the vineyard and to plan a visit, go online to ChateauLaCaille.com.

