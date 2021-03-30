The Rose Clinic introduces comprehensive intimate health solutions for women

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

The Rose Clinic is proud to introduce some comprehensive solutions for women’s intimate health including Labiaplasty, O-shot, and Votiva also known as FormaV.

Labiaplasty

Many women have excess, often asymmetric skin in their genital area that can make intimate moments awkward and painful. A labiaplasty is a procedure that reduces the size of the labia minora in women who have labia minora that are stretched or asymmetrical. The goal of our Utah labiaplasty is to trim excess skin from the labia minora so that it is more visually appealing and reduces discomfort.

O-shot

The O-shot is a non-surgical treatment that uses a patient’s own platelet-rich plasma (PRP) to stimulate the growth of new cells in the vaginal walls and clitoris.

Votiva

Votiva is also a nonsurgical treatment for internal as well as external vaginal tightening. It treats incontinence, it’s FDA approved, and its only a 20-minute procedure with no pain. 3 sessions (6 weeks apart) are recommended for the best outcome.

The Rose Clinic has the best pricing for Votiva and O-shot procedures because they want these benefits to be available to as many women as possible. Mention this segment and receive 20% off on both services during the month of April.

To schedule please call The Rose Clinic at 801-375-7673 or visit their website.

This story contains sponsored content.