The perfect throw to take no matter where your adventures lead you

Dakotah Hoogland with Wuvvy is on Good Things Utah this morning and she is showing Reagan and viewers their comfortable and multifunctional blankets while they’re also offering a 10% discount!

At Wuvvy, they treasure the love of self, others, and the earth. They want to help by spreading that by creating comfy blankets and wearables for the adventurer, and the homebody all while advocating for child survivors of abuse and neglect.

The fabric that they’re using is temperature regulating and is perfect to be used at home on the couch, traveling, while heading to the movie theater, throw it on the beach, heading out on a picnic, or wherever you want. Even your dog will love it.

Wuvvy blankets come with their own convenient carrying bag. Use it to carry your blanket wherever your adventures may take you, or to hold anything else you’d like. Head on over to their website and take a look at the options available and enter code “GTU10“ for 10% off.

*Sponsored Content