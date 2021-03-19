The perfect place for the ultimate date night in St. George

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Wood, Ash, Rye is a lively restaurant in St. George, UT that uses the best ingredients and provides a great atmosphere for any date night. Located in historic downtown St. George, the restaurant utilizes regionally sourced ingredients to curate one-of-a-kind recipes that rotate with every season.

The warm, welcoming environment where fresh breads and pastries come hot out of the oven daily, this is where guests enjoy the freshest food in town. The menu features a unique and comforting spin on American cuisine coupled with a wide selection of unique craft cocktails, available with meals or in the comfortable in-house lounge.

Wood, Ash, Rye is a collective of hospitality-driven individuals who believe in providing you an experience that meets and exceeds expectations. They have done their best to present to you an interpretation of what made Utah’s Dixie a destination for the last 200 years.

Because the kitchen and dining areas share the same open spaces, guests become integral to the social atmosphere of the restaurant. Often catching appetizing glimpses of their dishes being prepared just a few feet away, gourmet restaurant enthusiasts enjoy feeling immersed in the entire culinary experience, from ordering their food to taking their last delightful bite.

Visit Wood, Ash, Rye to make a reservation.

