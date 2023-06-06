Easy to install and easy to use

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – If you can screw in a lightbulb, you can install this easy to use home-security smart light-camera combo from Paxi.

LightCam is a DIY solution that combines the peace of mind of a security camera with a smart light for quick and easy installation. The Paxi LightCam is an install-free professional grade outdoor camera that includes night-vision and wide-angle lense, allowing for a panoramic view without glare.

The Paxi LightCam doesn’t require tools or drilling to install. There are no wires or batteries to deal with either. To install, you simply screw the Paxi LightCam into an existing light fixture. LightCam is great for homes, condos, apartments and businesses and can be used either indoors or outdoors.

