The Park City restaurant with something for everyone

Hearth and Hill, “a gathering spot” for Park City locals and visitors, welcomes guests to enjoy flavors of the fall season with the restaurant’s new autumn lunch, dinner, dessert, and beverage menus, as well as Sunday Brunch and curbside pick-up meals. Menus include signature Hearth and Hill fare, along with brand new dishes, desserts, and cocktails skillfully crafted by Executive Chef Jordan Harvey, Pastry Chef Jessie Nakoneczny and Bar Manager Daisy Clark.

“The fall harvest brings such a rich, robust variety of flavors and textures to the table, and our team is thrilled to introduce our new seasonal offerings,” said Proprietor Brooks Kirchheimer. “As always, our ingredients are locally grown and sourced, so we can prepare the freshest dishes whether they’re being enjoyed in the Hearth and Hill dining room or your own.” Brooks Kirchheimer

“Snackable” and “shareable” autumn lunch offerings such as White Bean and Squash Hummus, Chicken Liver Pâté (grilled baguette, seasonal gelée), Beer Battered Cauliflower (Carolina gold sauce, chives, chive oil), and Park City Creamery Silver Queen Goat Cheese (blackberry mostarda, lavosh). Sample the new Kale Caesar or Roasted Beet Salad (quinoa tabbouleh, pickled onion, arugula, pistachio, preserved lemon crème fraîche). Mains include Fish Tacos with blackened cod, a classic Cuban, Bison Patty Melt, and a Fried Chicken Sandwich with pickled red cabbage and remoulade sauce.

Start dinner with a Short Rib Tostada (Oaxaca cheese, crispy black bean, hominy relish), Shrimp Bagna Cauda (squash, Hatch chile, garlic, anchovy, grilled baguette), or Potato Pierogi (crème fraîche, bacon, red sauerkraut). Feast on Idaho Riverence Trout (celery root slaw, romesco, bearnaise sauce), Miso Grouper (turnip, mushroom, carrot sofrito, wild rice, creamed kimchee), and Short Rib Pastrami (Anson Mills grits, roasted root vegetable, fried kraut, pan sauce). Finish with a snap of sweet and devour a Hot Fudge Brownie Banana Split, Sticky Toffee Pudding, Fruit Crisp, or Dirt Cookie.

Kick-off the week with Sunday Brunch and shareable items including Shrimp and Melon (jalapeño, tajin spice, grilled corn, pepitas, herb yogurt) and Truffle Mac and Cheese (gruyere, bacon, bread crumb, chive). Try “harvestable” offerings such as Burrata salad (beet mostarda, prosciutto, Panzanella salad) or Stone Fruit and Almond Smoothie (nectarines, tart cherry, honey, yogurt, almond butter). Feast on a Yam and Banana Waffle or Cuban Croque Madame (Cuban sandwich, sunny side up egg, mornay sauce), or portable options including the Fried Chicken Muffin (fried egg, spinach, corn relish, miso aioli, English muffin) and Breakfast Burrito (scrambled eggs, potato, bacon, cheddar jack, salsa, guacamole, flour tortilla).

Build-your-own Old Fashioned is always in season, along with fall cocktails such as Harvest Punch (Rum, Chateau Monet Pomegranate, Lemon, Agave), Maple Leaf (Whiskey, Maple, Lemon, Cinnamon), and Hearth and Hill’s featured cocktail, the Dragonfly Rita (Rabbit & Grass Tequila, Alpine Preserve, Smoked Pitaya & Dragon Fruit Jam, Lime, Agave, Mint), the 2020 fan favorite of the Park City Cocktail Contest.

For convenience, order ahead and pick up Take-Out Family Dinner for 4. Choose from generous portions of Orange Chicken (gyoza, veggie fried rice, soba noodles, peanut sauce, cashews, bok choy), Chicken Parmesan, Fajita Night, or Fried Chicken Sunday. Frozen meal items include Homemade Meat or Vegetable Lasagna and savory Cheddar Biscuits.

An added attraction: Hearth and Hill’s current “In Utah” promotion of a $25 gift voucher with any $100 food order. The voucher is good for food, Sunday thru Thursday, until June 30, 2021.

The health of Hearth and Hill associates and guests is paramount, and the restaurant is committed to helping the community beat the pandemic. Thus, Hearth and Hill are faithfully adhering to all applicable Health Department guidelines and orders.

Fall hours are Monday-Thursday: Noon-8:30 pm; Friday-Saturday: Noon-9 pm; and Sunday: 10 am-8:30 pm. Reservations for either dine-in or dine-out options including take-out, free delivery, frozen items, etc. are available on-line or by calling the restaurant at 435-200-8840.

LINK: Visit Hearth and Hill or contact Christa Graff at (435) 640-7921 or email christa@graffpr.com.

This story contains sponsored content.