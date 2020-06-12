The opportunity you’ve been Looking for: The Southern Utah Speed Pitch

As a state, Utah not only supports entrepreneurism, we are built on it. Stephen Lisonbee, Executive Director of Regional Services at Southern Utah University joined Good Things Utah to talk about how SUU is fostering and supporting new business ideas and working to generate a community of support and resources for success.

Now more than ever rural Utah needs a voice and a venue to bring new business ideas to fruition. The Office of Regional Services is a champion for rural Utah priorities and policies and provides rural leadership development opportunities. Lisonbee works closely with the Governor’s Office, various state and federal agencies, industry leaders, community elected officials, and the Commissioner of Higher Education’s Office. Together they’ve created The Southern Utah Speed Pitch competition.

It is designed to encourage and support local business ideas and innovations that are in their early stages. The competition is intended to help identify and support high-potential businesses and business ideas. With cash prizes and additional awards, all entrepreneurs who meet the criteria are encouraged to consider entering the competition to have their idea heard, evaluated, and receive feedback from professionals.

The competition is held in conjunction with the Utah Rural Summit, currently the longest running rural development program in the nation, bringing business, education, government, and politicians together to collaborate and innovate.

To learn more about this amazing opportunity visit The Southern Utah Speed Pitch now.

