The only skincare kit you should use in the summer

June is always a special month but what does it have to do with younger-looking skin? Ulli Haslacher is the founder of a brand so innovative, that it won one of TIME Magazine’s best 100 inventions of the year and she is joining Nicea to give her all the details.

June was named for the Roman goddess Juno, patroness of marriage and the well-being of women. Another interpretation says that the name came from the Latin juvenis, “young people,” who were celebrated at this time. Well, all these fun facts we didn’t know about June being named for “well-being of women” AND the Latin for young people.

Pour Moi is offering their Summer Essentials Trio: Mountain 3 Piece kit at a special price for Good Things Utah. The kit includes 3 clinically proven winners for younger-looking skin!

The Summer Essentials Trio includes 3 clinically proven winners for younger-looking skin! First, the Hydrating Balancer will quench and prep your skin. Secondly, the Black Serum will make your smart skin even smarter. Then the Climate-Smart® iconic Mountain Day Cream will lock in all of the anti-aging actives formulated specifically for summer climate in high elevation.

Go to Pour Moi to claim this awesome offer.

Special Pricing: $77 with FREE Shipping: Retail Value: $137. Offer Good Through: June 28, 2021.

This story contains sponsored content.