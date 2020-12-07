The only immersive home design store experience in Salt Lake City

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Downeast is reopening an innovative concept store in the District to immerse consumers into the home design experience. Guests will interact and engage with design elements through touch, sight, and smell to piece together their picture-perfect home. Trained staff are also on hand to provide customers with design assistance to bring their dream home to life.

You can come in and learn how to layer a space that’s perfect for a holiday family dinner. Besides furniture selection, the room starts with paint, lighting, and scale. Make sure you select the right pain. It might be the most important. Next, add in floor and window coverings and select some furnishings for the room. Don’t forget to follow up with accessories. Once your room is set up and you’re happy with the visual display, Downeast suggests adding in some home fragrances.

Come grab some signature scents for your home. But how do you find which scent works for your home? The Pura Home Fragrance system is an absolute go-to. Pura is a smart fragrance diffuser that allows you to control your favorite scents from the convenience of your phone. The wonderful smell will have you in a state of zen as you walk from room to room. Speaking of en, Downeast has added a Zen Room to their store.

This is a concept popular in Europe to allow shoppers a space to decompress. This relaxing space highlighted in dark colors with calming effects in paint, wall coverings, furnishings, and more It exists in a separate area of the store meant to take customers away from the rest of the store to relax and rest.

The District will open its doors to the public on Thursday, November 12. We are taking extra sanitation measures to ensure the safety of our guests and employees. Upon entering the store, a disinfection destination is available for hand sanitizing. Masks are also required in-store as well as social distancing.

TO find out more visit Downeast now!

This story contains sponsored content.