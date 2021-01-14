The only green smoothie you’ll want to make every morning

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Are you someone who works tirelessly trying to get a healthy dose of fruits and veggies into your diet? If you don’t like eating them or are just looking for creative ideas to add more fruits and vegetables to your daily diet, you’re in the right place.

A healthy, easy, and satisfying smoothie is the most efficient and sometimes even the most nutritious way of consuming more fruits and vegetables. Stop cooking four or five different veggies for dinner and instead gulp down this healthy smoothie from doTERRA that is both delicious and includes the powerful cleansing benefits of Wild Orange oil.

doTERRA Wild Orange Green Smoothie Recipe

Ingredients:

1 scoop doTERRA greens powder

2 cups frozen organic berries

1 large organic carrot, banana, or pineapple to taste

2–3 cups of water

1 drop Wild Orange Oil

1 drop On Guard oil

Make sure to fully blend together all the ingredients on high until the liquid mixture is smooth. For additional sweetness, you can add a few drops of Stevia too.

If eating more fruits and veggies is part of a New Year resolution to find greater fitness or improve your overall health then make sure to check out doTERRA’s most recent product release. The New Nutrition Line has the pure products you need for creating powerful daily habits. While also delivering the nutrition you need to thrive.

This story contains sponsored content.