The newly designed 2021 Ridgeline dominates on and off the road

The newly designed 2021 Honda Ridgeline is a midsize truck that’s affordable, fuel-efficient, and practical. The Ridgeline is extremely comfortable on the road, unlike any other truck in the category. It’s ideal for summer exploration and day-to-day driving. It’s guaranteed to power through dirt, mud, and rock and navigate the bumpiest of surfaces. It’s truly a stable monster on the road. The all-wheel-drive (AWD) drivetrain increases stability on those desert roads and makes you feel confident behind the wheel.

A generous ride height allows it to brush over those offroad routes easily. The 2021 Ridgeline is packed with features that make driving to your favorite campsite or simply going to the grocery store a breeze. It comes equipped with an electronic stability control system, high-quality ABS, heated front seats, and a heated steering wheel. The specialized traction control also makes offroading fun and easy.

The Ridgeline can dominate on the road where ever you are. It’s built with a 280 horsepower V6 engine capable of towing up to 5,000 lbs. It also has a scratch-resistant truck bed so dirt bikes, bikes, or if you’re lucky – other bigger toys, won’t do any damage to your beloved truck. The dual-action tailgate opens vertically and horizontally for unmatched convenience.

