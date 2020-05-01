The new Mother’s Day ring: A band for each child

J. Brooks is a small, family-owned local business that lives in our community and they’re passionate about being a part of your life’s celebrations. Their team has over 175 years of combined experience and they want you to be able to find that perfect, memorable gift.

Mothers day is coming up and why settle for a basic gift when you can surprise your mother with a timeless gift? J. Brooks Jewelers has reinvented the traditional gemstone Mother’s ring with a unique & timeless ring stack. Each band can represent each child, in hopes that one day you can give the band to your child (or their spouse) as an heirloom piece.

They are beautiful, stacked with a wedding band, or as a right-hand stack. Stone colors can be mixed and personalized for each child. They’re completely customizable for you and your family.

It’s a perfect gift for any age. Whether your mother, Grandmother, aunt, sister, or daughter. Gifts start at $29 and go up from there.

Visit J. Brooks Jewelers now for that perfect Mother’s Day gift!

This story cointains sponsored content.